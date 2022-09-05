Uff! Karan Kundrra reveals some bedroom secrets, says girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash likes being on top

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash spilled beans on each other’s bedroom secrets
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 11:42
karan-tej

MUMBAI: Lock Upp Finale ended yesterday and Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner. Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash were also a part of the finale and they revealed some bedroom secrets about each other. When Kangana Ranaut asked them who among them is a better kisser, Tejasswi Prakash said that both of them are very good.

Karan further said that Tajasswi was good when the kissed for the first time. They both also said that Karan likes to do PDA more. On this, Karan had said, “I believe jo bhi karna hai thok ke karo, warna na karo.” Karan also revealed that Tejasswi likes being on top. They also answered many other relationship-related questions and made the finale more interesting.

Meanwhile, when Tejasswi was asked if she wants to marry, the Naagin 6 actress replied, "I am someone who believes logon ki nazar bahot jaldi lag jati hai. For me, the relationship is so precious that I cannot take that risk. So, I will not encourage the marriage topic. We both are focusing on our work and it will happen when it is supposed to happen. I feel blessed."

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love during Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi ended up winning the show. They have been frequently seen together. Fans love their chemistry and want them to get married.

