Uff! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer shares a captivating picture with THIS co-star says "Good friends have great chemistry", check it out

Sumbul who has a massive fan following keeps sharing interesting posts and videos to keep her fans hooked on. She recently shared a captivating new look on Instagram
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 01/24/2024 - 13:25
Sumbul

MUMBAI: Sumbul Khan has won hearts with her performance in Imlie playing the titular role. The young actress became an overnight sensation with her portrayal. She later went on to show some grit and mental agility in the Bigg Boss 16 house where she was the youngest contestant at the age of just 19.

Also Read-Wow! Sumbul plans something special for dad Touqeer Khan as he is all set to get married on June 15th

Sumbul who has a massive fan following keeps sharing interesting posts and videos to keep her fans hooked on. She recently shared a captivating new look on Instagram along with her co-star Mishkat Verma. She captioned the picture, “Hence proved……Good friends have great chemistry”

Check out her post here;

What are your thoughts on Sumbul’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

Sumbul is currently seen playing the role of an IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career. 

Also Read-What! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals if she missed Bigg Boss and talks about her memories from the show

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar


 

sumbul khan Touqeer Khan Nilofer Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Fahman Khan Imlie Ayaan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 01/24/2024 - 13:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Sayli Salunkhe
Exclusive! Making reels with Sayli Salunkhe serves as a breather amid hectic work schedules of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Mohit Malik
Mannara
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara Chopra’s sister Mitali Handa lashes out at Ankita Lokhande saying “Ankita borrowed clothes from Mannara during the media episode and then spoke against her only how insensitive is she?
Fahmaan
Amazing: Audience is excited to watch Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha in a fresh pairing in their next project; speculate the show to be a rom-com!
Rohit
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Rohit Shetty to enter the house; housemates to perform stunts as he would choose one contestant for “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14”
Adhiraj and Kavya
Must Read: Netizens are smitten kittens watching Adhiraj and Kavya’s chemistry post marriage in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon; say ‘they are INSANELY HOT’
Krushal Ahuja
Interesting! Jhanak’s Krushal Ahuja shares a hilarious BTS from the show with Hiba Nawab, check it out