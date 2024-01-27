Uff! Kundali Bhagya's Twinkle Vaishsht shares drool worthy pics on her bachelorette trip to Thailand, check it out

MUMBAI: Twinkle Vashisht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress portrayed the role of Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar's sister in the show. A while ago Twinkle made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy.

Twinkle has a huge fan following and they love her sense of humor as well as her interesting posts. The actress recently went for her bachelorette with her girlfriends to Thailand. She has now shared some mesmerizing glimpses of her trip and she looks super hot in her outfits. Take a look;

A while ago Twinkle made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy. Speaking about him she had earlier said, “His name is Harsh Tuli and I am dating him since 5 years. He is a Delhi-based hotelier and an entrepreneur."

