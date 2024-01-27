Uff! Kundali Bhagya's Twinkle Vaishsht shares drool worthy pics on her bachelorette trip to Thailand, check it out

Twinkle has a huge fan following and they love her sense of humor as well as her interesting posts. The actress recently went for her bachelorette with her girlfriends to Thailand.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 19:02
Twinkle

MUMBAI: Twinkle Vashisht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress portrayed the role of Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar's sister in the show. A while ago Twinkle made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy. 

Also read - Kundali Bhagya: Whoa! Karan and Preeta banter, Karan is jealous seeing Rishabh and Preeta getting close

Twinkle has a huge fan following and they love her sense of humor as well as her interesting posts. The actress recently went for her bachelorette with her girlfriends to Thailand. She has now shared some mesmerizing glimpses of her trip and she looks super hot in her outfits. Take a look;

A while ago Twinkle made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy. Speaking about him she had earlier said, “His name is Harsh Tuli and I am dating him since 5 years. He is a Delhi-based hotelier and an entrepreneur."

What are your thoughts on Twinkle’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Twinkle Vashisht opens up about her character Kritika in Kundali Bhagya, reveals why she is not seen in the show

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

  

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Twinkle Vasisht Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 19:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Dev
Monkey Man Trailer: Wow! Dev Patel impresses in this high octane actioner; Sobhita Dhulipala makes her Hollywood debut
Abhijeet
Indian Idol Season 14 : OH NO! Abhijeet Bhattacharya bring a twist give a huge challenge to Anjana Padmanabhan
Abhishek
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar and Tehelka to perform solo, Isha - Samarth, Asiwharya – Neil, Vicky – Ankita to perform together
Munawar
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the makers of the show would introduce the briefcase of Rs. 10 Lakhs to the finalists
Ram
Amazing: Gear up for a grand SWAYAMVAR amid the Ram-Sita special track in Star Plus’ Imlie
Aankh
BTS of the upcoming high octane drama and action sequences in Aankh Micholi is a VISUAL DELIGHT! (Watch Video)