Uff! Naagin's Mouni Roy breaks the internet with her latest sizzling hot photoshoot

Mouni has a massive fan following and loves to share interesting posts and sizzling pictures of herself every now and then.
Mouni Roy

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy began her journey at a very young age from Television and has made a name for herself. She is one of the biggest names in Television and has also been seen in many Hindi Films. She gained immense recognition for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin. The gorgeous actress who is married to Suraj Nambiar has a huge fan following and never fails to impress her fans with her sultry and sexy looks.

Mouni has a massive fan following and loves to share interesting posts and sizzling pictures of herself every now and then. The actress has now shared her latest photoshoot with her fans on her Insta page and it is sizzling hot to miss. Take a look;

What are your thoughts on Mouni’s look? Tell us in the comments below.

Mouni is currently in the news for hosting the reality show Temptation Island with Karan Kundrra that is soon going to begin streaming on JioCinemas.

Speaking about being romantic in real life, Mouni said, “I am a hard-core romantic person. I believe in old school romance and for me writing letters and having long conversations over the phone is romantic. Suraj and I have known each other for five years and it was very organic with us. It was a typical boy-meets-girl and we realised that we complement each other in many ways.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

