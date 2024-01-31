Uff! Pushpa Impossible's Aditi Bhagat gives a glimpse of her 'Happy Vibes', check out her pictures

MUMBAI: Pushpa Impossible is an Indian television drama series produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions. The series stars Karuna Pandey Vaidya in the titular role and premieres on Sony SAB. The current season has an on-going storyline which is extremely high on drama.

Aditi Bhagat plays a pivotal role in the show as Manasai Raidhan and fans are in love with her performance. She has a huge fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and stories for her fans. Recently she shared a mesmerizing set of pictures where she is seen in a green and gold printed lehenga. Her simple elegance is hard to miss in these pictures. Her hair and makeup are on point. She simply captured the pictures “Happy Vibes”

Check out her pictures;

Aditi has also been part of shows like Is She Raju? (2019) and Spy Bahu (2022). She is also currently seen in Udaariyaan as Aasma Gill. Her pairing with Anuraj Chahal has become a new favorite.

