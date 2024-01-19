Uff! Pushpa Impossible's Garima Parihar looks captivating in a black shimmering lehenga in her new photoshoot

Actress Garima Parihar who plays the role of Deepti Parikh Patel in the show has a massive fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and anecdotes from her life and shows.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 01/19/2024 - 15:50
Garima Parihar

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar and Navin Pandita. The show Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

Also Read-Pushpa Impossible: Curious! Will Pushpa approve of Dipti’s idea?

Actress Garima Parihar who plays the role of Deepti Parikh Patel in the show has a massive fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and anecdotes from her life and shows. She has now shared a stunning photoshoot of her show where she is seen wearing a black shimmering lehenga and captioned it, “#lehengalove”

Check out the post here;

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Pushpa Impossible
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

