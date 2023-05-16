Uff! Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in a red outfit in her latest photoshoot in Phuket, netizens call her “Fire”

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up, while her close friend Sidharth Shukla was the winner. Recently she made her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Also Read- OMG! Shehnaaz Gill’s fans are left heartbroken when she finally breaks silence on her marriage

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following on social media who love to see her posts and pictures. The actress who is currently vacationing in Thailand has posted some sizzling pictures of herself in a red dress. She captioned the post, “It’s TAN o clock . . .” She looks smoking hot in these pictures.

Her fans sent her a lot of love as always. One wrote, “Enjoy your sun bath baby!! Looking damn hot. Shehnaaz”. Another one wrote, “Subha subha itni hotness koi A.C chaladho Uffff”, another wrote, “If you think it's getting too hot in here, you know whom to blame”, Another wrote, “Maze Karo Sana”

Also Read- Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill gets mobbed by a fan as he tries to grab her shoulder while clicking a picture

Previously talking of her massive transformation Shehnaaz said, “I changed myself, worked on myself. When people gave me good advice, I followed it and improved. I lost weight as I would hear a lot of comments on 'Bigg Boss' about being fat and was body-shamed... Then I changed my style as people would think I could only wear salwar-suit. I broke all these preconceived notions and would continue to do so moving forward.”

What do you think of Shehnaaz’s hot pictures?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes