Uff! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod oozes oomph in a blue mini off-shoulder dress, check it out

MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has been a part of some major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people love to see her posts and videos on social media.

Also Read- Pranali Rathod enjoys a beautiful sunset; but who is the special someone with her?

Fans love to see what their favorite stars are up to when they are not shooting. Pranali is someone who is active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of herself online. Recently she shared some stunning pictures of herself in a short off-shoulder dress. Her cute accessories like a butterfly pendant necklace and a straw hat add that classy look to her attire. She simply captioned the pictures “Me”

Check out her pictures here;

Pranali is one of the most popular faces of Indian Television. Her charming and innocent looks along with suave attitude has added to her fan following over th eyears.

