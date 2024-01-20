Umang 2023: A Night Filled with Glamour, Laughter, and Unforgettable Performances with Bollywood's Finest Stars!

MUMBAI: Umang 2023 – an initiative by the Mumbai Police Welfare Fund, is all set to captivate audiences with a night filled with glamour, laughter and unparalleled entertainment. Featuring Bollywood's finest stars, this grand event will be telecast on 27 January 2024, at 9:30 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television. Hosted by the dynamic duo - Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Umang 2023 will be graced by the who’s who of Bollywood, with your favourite stars illuminating the stage, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt among many other notable luminaries.

From Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff making a grand entry, to Director Rohit Shetty hailing the Mumbai Police as 'Super Heroes,' Bollywood’s beloved Salman Khan owning the stage with his presence and performing to two of his popular songs – ‘Hud Hud Dabang’ and ‘Mera Hi Jalwa’ to Bollywood’s ‘King of Romance’ Shahrukh Khan mesmerising one and all with his dance moves to hits like ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ and ‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya (Jawan), viewers will be left wanting more!

So block your date and tune into Sony Entertainment Television on 27th January at 9:30 PM to watch Umang 2023 - an initiative by the Mumbai Police Welfare Fund.