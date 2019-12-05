Umar Riaz tweets in support of Asim

MUMBAI: As we know, BB 13 had been extended for 5 weeks. And fans love this show. Siddharth and Asim had a huge fight in which Sidharth pushed Asim many times, but Salman warned Sidharth after that. But in the last episode, Sid again pushed Asim during a task.

The audience is divided in their stand. Their fans are making them trend on Twitter using various hashtags like #IAmWithSidharth and #WeStandWithAsim. Asim’s brother Umar is thanking Riaz's fans and slamming his haters, which also include former Bigg Boss winners.

He wrote, 'The way #asim handled #sid even after getting pushed without violence and with calmness and composure made me realize that sid is the younger spoilt, arrogant kid and Asim is the elder matured guy who can talk rather than behave like a mad dog. #WeStandWithAsim.'

He even replied to the people who are in support of and against Asim. While replying to Gautam Gulati, he said, 'I don't even know what's happening this season @TheGautamGulati. Encouraging violence is not gonna help promote the show. This needs to stop ASAP. #WeStandWithAsim #UnstoppableAsim.'

He further slammed Vindu Dara Singh for his views about his brother.

It looks like this fight is not only getting bigger inside the house but outside the house too.

Credits: SpotboyE