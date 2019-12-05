News

Umar Riaz tweets in support of Asim

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2019 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: As we know, BB 13 had been extended for 5 weeks. And fans love this show. Siddharth and Asim had a huge fight in which Sidharth pushed Asim many times, but Salman warned Sidharth after that. But in the last episode, Sid again pushed Asim during a task.

The audience is divided in their stand. Their fans are making them trend on Twitter using various hashtags like #IAmWithSidharth and #WeStandWithAsim. Asim’s brother Umar is thanking Riaz's fans and slamming his haters, which also include former Bigg Boss winners.

He wrote, 'The way #asim handled #sid even after getting pushed without violence and with calmness and composure made me realize that sid is the younger spoilt, arrogant kid and Asim is the elder matured guy who can talk rather than behave like a mad dog. #WeStandWithAsim.'

He even replied to the people who are in support of and against Asim. While replying to Gautam Gulati, he said, 'I don't even know what's happening this season @TheGautamGulati. Encouraging violence is not gonna help promote the show. This needs to stop ASAP. #WeStandWithAsim #UnstoppableAsim.'

He further slammed Vindu Dara Singh for his views about his brother.

It looks like this fight is not only getting bigger inside the house but outside the house too.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Umar Riazm tweets, Asim Riazm, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Star Studded screening of 'LEVEL 13'

Star Studded screening of 'LEVEL 13'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher

past seven days