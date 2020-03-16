Unbelievable! Amitabh Bachchan’s fees for every season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will leave your jaw dropped

After Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing for his upcoming release Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai that features Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher

Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of India's longest-running reality shows on TV. But one will be surprised to know the whopping amount the superstar has been charging since its first season. Host Amitabh Bachchan reportedly charged Rs 25 lakh for each episode.

The fees Amitabh Bachchan charged for season 2 and 4 is not known yet. Kaun Banega Crorepati season 3 was not hosted by him. According to the reports, Amitabh Bachchan charged Rs 1 crore per episode. He reportedly charged Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore for seasons 6 and 7 of KBC. For season 8, host Amitabh Bachchan reportedly charged Rs 2 crore per episode and for season 9, he reportedly charged Rs 2.6 crore per episode.

He reportedly charged Rs 3 crore per episode for season 10 and for season 11, 12 and13 the Jhund actor reportedly charged Rs 3.5 crore per episode.

The prize money in the first season of the show was Rs 1 crore, while in the second and third seasons it was doubled to Rs 2 crore. In Kaun Banega Crorepati season 4, the prize money was reduced by Rs 1 crore. From Kaun Banega Crorepati season 7, the prize money got increased to Rs 7 crore. For the current season of KBC, the prize money has been increased to Rs 7.5 crore. Let's have a look at how much money host Amitabh Bachchan charged for the first 13 seasons.

