Unbelievable! Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly’s one-day fee will surely drop your jaw

MUMBAI: Actress Rupali Ganguly is riding the wave of popularity with the show ‘Anupamaa’, whose TRPs have been close to 4. In the past, she has done shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai where people adored the character of Monisha Sarabhai. But Anupamaa extended her reach to millions of households in India's small towns and villages. The show has also proved to be lucrative for her. Rupali Ganguly has beaten some of TV's veterans with the pay package she is commanding for the show.

A source told us, "Rupali Ganguly started off with a fee of Rs 1.5 lakh per day. It was in the high bracket but then she is a senior actress. Now, she is commanding Rs three lakh per day. She is now the highest-paid actress on Indian TV. Rupali Ganguly has beaten many popular younger names in the business."

Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Anupamaa is the tale of a housewife whose life is in shambles after she discovers her husband's extra-marital affair. Subjected to casual disrespect by her kids, Anupamaa finally decides to work for her own happiness and empowerment.

As of now, fans are enjoying the brilliant chemistry of MaAn, which is Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) and her. Gaurav Khanna is commanding Rs 1. 5 lakh per day, which is also high. Even Sudhanshu Pandey gets the same amount. The makers have roped in Aneri Vajani who is another strong performer.

