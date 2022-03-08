UNBELIEVABLE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta finally introduces his BIGGEST fan and we are not surprised

MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are currently slaying in the roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

The duo has collaborated for the second time after their successful show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

The viewers are in love with Disha and Nakuul's on-screen pairing and fondly refer to them as Raya. 

Well, we all know that Disha and Nakuul have a gala time on the set amid the shooting. 

A lot of fun pictures, videos and reels are shared by both of them which prove that their bond is everlasting. 

Both are always goofing around and their fun social media banter is proof. 

And now, Nakuul has shared a picture where Disha is sitting across the table. 

Take a look:

Nakuul refers to Disha as his fans on a hilarious note. 

About Author

Latest Video