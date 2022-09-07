UNBELIEVABLE! This Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star reveals having a SWEET TOOTH and once gorged 10 phirnis in the span of 2 hours

The actor plays a pivotal role in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and has shared an amazing fact about himself which will definitely take everyone by surprise.

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been working wonders on the TV screens ever since its launch. 

The show has managed to grab the attention of the viewers with its interesting storyline. 

Ekta Kapoor has roped in some of the finest actors from the TV industry to play pivotal roles in the show. 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has a stellar star cast of actors like Alefia Kapadia, Abhinav Kapoor, Utkarsh Gupta, Shubhaavi Choksey, Reena Aggarwal, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, Ajay Nagrath, Kanupriya Pandit, Anjum Fakih, Pranav Misshra, Aman Maheshwari, Aanchal Khurana, Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Manraj Singh Sarma, and Shantanu Monga. 

The happening star cast never fails to impress us both on and off-screen with their amazing camaraderie. 

Well, we have an interesting to share about one of the actors in the show which will take you by surprise. 

Abhinav plays the role of Vikrant in the show who is Ram's best friend. 

The actor is loved for his amazing performance.

Well, Abhinav is well-known for his stints in a lot of his shows and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of them. 

The actor has shared some amazing things with his fans with regard to his personal and professional life. 

We came to know an interesting thing about Abhinav which definitely left our jaws dropped. 

The actor once revealed a crazy fact about himself. 

Abhinav said that he is a big-time sweet lover and simply loves gorging on delicious sweet dishes. 

In fact, Abhinav has a huge appetite when it comes to sweets. 

He went on to reveal that he can gorge on dozens of ras malai and phirni. Now isn't that crazy?

The actor revealed that recently one of his friends bought 12 phirnis during Eid from Mumbai's famous Mohammad Ali Road. 

Abhinav gorged on 10 phirnis in the span of 2 hours and the two were consumed by his friends. 

The handsome hunk went on to say that he works out well so, he can maintain his physique even after having a sweet tooth.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

