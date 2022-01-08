UNBELIEVABLE Bharti Singh and Rupali Ganguly plan to have two more kids by the next year in StarPlus' Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

In the Patni Vs Pati episode, Arjun will dare the ladies to carry their husbands in their arms and the strongest turns out to be Sai and Akshara for sure, Akshara carries Abhi with such finesse while Sai smartly carries Virat on her back.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 20:01
UNBELIEVABLE Bharti Singh and Rupali Ganguly plan to have two more kids by the next year in StarPlus' Ravivaar with Star Parivaa

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

While shooting we see that Rupali and Gaurav are busy in their own banter and Arjun says they have their own episode happening out there as they find love in those small pillows around them. Rupali then hits Gaurav with a pillow while they are facing the camera.

Anupamaa becomes the first show to qualify and Pandya Store is the last one beating Yeh Hai Chahatein. Amid the romantic performance, Arjun Bijlani reveals that Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj is the ladies' man in the show. He is often seen enjoying himself with Imlie, Sai and all the other Bahus, he even expressed his adoration towards Vaani Kapoor. Anupamaa hence reveals that Anuj is indeed the ladies' man but he is loyal to her.

In the Patni Vs Pati episode, Arjun will dare the ladies to carry their husbands in their arms and the strongest turns out to be Sai and Akshara for sure, Akshara carries Abhi with such finesse while Sai smartly carries Virat on her back.

As we had exclusively revealed that Bharti and Harsh are all set to grace the show and now, Bharti dares Abhimanyu and Aryan to show their abs while Akshara being the possessive wife runs behind to cover him with his coat, but Arjun keeps trying to stop her. After a dance battle with Bharti, she calls them both the winner for having such fit and attractive bodies. You wouldn't want to miss out on this cute and hot episode.

Bharti will carry Akshara in her arms and reveals that Akshara weighs lesser than even her baby. Bharti and Harsh will come as Salim and Anarkali while this Anarkali will find a new Salim in Harshvardhan and romance with him.

Now, Bharti and Rupali shared a reel where she revealed that by the next year, these ladies who are moms are planning their second child as a single child needs a companion, while Bharti is planning for one and Rupali shall plan for two kids. Well, let's see who keeps the promise between the two.

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show?

Also read: https:Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Star Plus Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Sumbul Touqeer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Imlie Fahman Khan Aryan raviwaar with star pariwaar TellyChakkar Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Pandya Store Shamshera Shiny Doshi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 20:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Beautiful! Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Ulka Gupta is ruling the hearts of her fans with her breathtaking looks
MUMBAI: One of the best-known and most skilled actresses in the television industry is Ulka Gupta. The diva is ruling...
Rupali Ganguly looks cool with the handsome Arjun Bijlani!
MUMBAI:The actress had made a special space in the hearts of the fans with her show 'Anupamaa' produced by Rajan Shahi...
Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Avinash Mukherjee’s birthday bash on August 1 is going to be a starry affair: I’m expecting a full house
MUMBAI:Avinash Mukherjee’s birthday countdown is on. The Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor, who will turn a year older on August...
HOTMESS! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Shubhaavi Choksey oozes glam and hotness in these pictures and we can't get over her beauty
MUMBAI: Popular TV diva Shubhaavi Choksey is currently seen playing the character of Nandini Kapoor in Sony TV's show...
UNBELIEVABLE Bharti Singh and Rupali Ganguly plan to have two more kids by the next year in StarPlus' Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read:...
Channa Mereya: Macho-Man! Aditya fights off the goons, Ginni tends to his wounds
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Latest Video