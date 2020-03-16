Unbelievable! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat’s sister makes a shocking claim, details inside

MUMBAI: Actress turned politician Sonali Phogat, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14, passed away this morning (August 23) due to heart attack in Goa. Reportedly, she had gone out to party and returned the next day only to be taken to the hospital. Her demise has left everyone shocked including her sister, who in her interview alleged that Sonali's food was poisoned.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: WHAT! Post Jasmin Bhasin’s EVICTION, Sonali Phogat CONFESSES liking Aly Goni

Speaking to a local channel, Sonali Phogat's sister said that the politician-actress was fine and going out for shooting. She informed them that she will return by 27th August. However, it was yesterday morning (August 22) that she told their mother that she was feeling uneasy after eating food.

At night, too, she said there was a 'conspiracy being run behind her', Sonali suspected something had been mixed in her food. Sonali's sister cried that today morning they were told she is no more. It came as a shock to the whole family. Her sister said, Sonali had said: "mere pe kuch saazish ho rahi hai..."

Also Read:RIP! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passes away due to heart attack

Reportedly, the DGP of Goa has ruled out anything suspicious and a post-mortem is awaited for further clarification. Sonali's body has been kept at Goa Medical College in Bambolim. The postmortem is likely to take place tomorrow, August 24.

Sonali featured in the TV show 'Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma' where she played the role of Nawab Shah's wife. In 2020, she entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant.

Credit: ETimes