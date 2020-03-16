Unbelievable! Bigg Boss fame Kamya Punjabi reaction after losing Rs. 1 lakh cheque at a pani puri stall in Indore is unmissable

MUMBAI: Kamya Punjabi was in Indore recently, where she lost Rs 1 lakh after she forgot the envelope at a pani puri stall there. However, she was lucky enough to find it. Kamya said that she was stressed. She also called Indore people 'nice and kind.'

Also Read: CONGRATULATIONS: Kamya Punjabi and Shalab Dang ring in their 2nd MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY!

She asserted that she was in Indore for an event where she decided to try pani puris from a famous stall there. She said, “I had an envelope which had Rs 1 lakh cash in it. I kept it aside on a table in his shop while I was eating. I got so engrossed in eating it and taking pictures of the place that I left the envelope there."

Later, when Kamya reached the hotel, she realised that she didn’t have the envelope with her. After this, her manager rushed to the pani puri place to retrive it.

Also Read: OH NO! Kamya Punjabi tests positive for coronavirus

"When my manager reached there, he found my packet at the spot where we had left it. He spoke to the pani puri stall owner Dinesh Gujjer and got it back. I was thrilled, I didn’t know how to react because I was almost sure that we wouldn't find it there. Something like this happening is so amazing and surprising. I think the people of Indore are really nice and kind," Kamya concluded.

Kamya was last seen in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Credit: India Today