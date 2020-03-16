UNBELIEVABLE! Chhavi Mittal gears up for her breast cancer surgery by doing THIS in the hospital

Chhavi Mittal is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She is known for her work in TV shows such as Krishnadasi, Teen Bahuraniyaan and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyan to name a few. The actress is putting up a brave front by fighting breast cancer.
Chhavi Mittal

MUMBAI: Chhavi Mittal is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She is known for her work in TV shows such as Krishnadasi, Teen Bahuraniyaan and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyan to name a few.  

The actress is putting up a brave front by fighting breast cancer with all her might. Chhavi, who is going to be operated on April 25, posted a video wherein she is seen dancing in the hospital room. However, there's a twist. While Chhavi is dancing, her husband Mohit catches her doing so. And to her joy, he begins to groove with her. "Doc said, Chhavi…. You need to chill! So I’m chilling,” she wrote in the caption.

On April 23, Chhavi partied with her husband and friends. She called it part of her prepping up for the surgery. She also mentioned the scar she might have later which will be seen in some of the clothes she'd wear. The actress, who has been quite open about her cancer journey, described in her vlog the phases that she has gone through after being detected with the illness. She said, "Main realise kar rahi hu, jo reaction hai mera regarding this illness, bahut hi phases mein aaya hai. Phase 1 was a lot of fear, jo main darr gayi thi ki why me. Phase 2 was a lot of calm, I was like thik hai problem hai to solution bhi hoga…" She added, "Phase 3 was a lot of anger. I met a lot of people who asked me how I am feeling and I felt how can you ask me? Phase 4 which is where I am currently in, I think it is the real phase… jab sare ke sare emotions settle ho chuke hain and now I’ve made my peace with it. I don’t know if there’s a phase 5 and what am I going to feel in it."

Chhavi is married to Mohit Hussein and they have two children, Arham and Areeza.

CREDIT:  TIMES OF INDIA

 

Latest Video