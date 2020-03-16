Unbelievable! Exes Paras Kalnawat and Uorfi Javed collided at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa bash, and what happened next will leave you surprised

MUMBAI: One of the popular dance reality shows of the country Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa launched its new season with Maniesh Paul as the host and Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi as the judges. However, what caught our attention in the launch event was exes Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat who came under one roof as they couldn’t avoid meeting each other.

Sources present at the party informed us that initially, Urfi and Paras both maintained distance and avoided colliding with each other. However, this couldn’t last for long and they finally came face-to-face. The two started on a good note but soon ended up getting into an argument. When the conversation seemed to be going nowhere, someone from Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa’s team house intervened and became a peacemaker. They took Paras and Urfi both to meet other contestants and guests to cease the argument.

Paras and Uorfi were in a relationship but ended on a sour note. The two have spoken quite a lot of times about their relationship and why it did not work out. Urfi had once called her relationship with ex-Paras nothing but a childhood mistake.

