Unbelievable! Exes Paras Kalnawat and Uorfi Javed collided at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa bash, and what happened next will leave you surprised

Paras Kalnawat who played the role of Samar in Star Plus daily show Anupamaa met his ex-girlfriend Uorfi Javed at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa bash

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 13:38
Unbelievable! Exes Paras Kalnawat and Uorfi Javed collided at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa bash, and what happened next will leave you sur

MUMBAI: One of the popular dance reality shows of the country Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa launched its new season with Maniesh Paul as the host and Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi as the judges. However, what caught our attention in the launch event was exes Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat who came under one roof as they couldn’t avoid meeting each other.

Also Read: Latest Update! Mumbai Police arrests the accuse threatening Uorfi Javed for cyber rape, details inside

Sources present at the party informed us that initially, Urfi and Paras both maintained distance and avoided colliding with each other. However, this couldn’t last for long and they finally came face-to-face. The two started on a good note but soon ended up getting into an argument. When the conversation seemed to be going nowhere, someone from Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa’s team house intervened and became a peacemaker. They took Paras and Urfi both to meet other contestants and guests to cease the argument.

Also Read: EXPLOSIVE! Urfi Javed gives a SASSY REPLY to Chahatt Khanna who took a dig at her | Deets Inside

Paras and Uorfi were in a relationship but ended on a sour note. The two have spoken quite a lot of times about their relationship and why it did not work out. Urfi had once called her relationship with ex-Paras nothing but a childhood mistake.

Credit: ETimes

Television Paras Kalnawat Uorfi Javed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Karan Johar Madhuri Dixit Nora Fatehi Nia Sharma Gashmeer Mahajani Rubina Dilaik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 13:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
“I had everything required to get admission to FTII, except the money for the fee”, recalls Vijay Varma as he revisits his college!
MUMBAI :Vijay Varma delivered one of the biggest hits and critically acclaimed films of the year, Darlings where he...
ACTION-PACKED! When Ulka Gupta aka Banni showed off her SINGHAM avatar in Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small...
Whoa! Netizens celebrate Niti Taylor Bawa’s comeback on Television with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
MUMBAI :Niti Taylor Bawa is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in telly town. She made her television...
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Vijay Deverakonda has been surfacing the headlines because of his latest release Liger. In spite of huge...
What! Fans of Imlie bashed the makers on the upcoming romantic sequence of Aryan and Imlie; found it confusing
MUMBAI :Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
OMG! Swaran aka Sangita Ghosh reveals whether Ajit will propose or no in Colors' Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
Recent Stories
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in split
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video