Unbelievable! Gadar director Tinu Verma makes a shocking revelation about Kapil Sharma, scroll down to more

MUMBAI: Comedian Kapil Sharma has made it big for himself in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Previously, the comedian shared that he played a small part in Sunny Deol's film Gadar but the scene never made it to the final cut. Now, Gadar's action director Tinu Verma revealed that he slapped Kapil and threw him of the film's set. Wondering why?

Tinu shared that they were shooting with a huge crowd and everyone was instructed to run towards the train but as soon as he called action, the actors started to run towards the train. However, there was this one boy who was running in the opposite direction and that was Kapil Sharma.

Tinu recalled asking him to follow the instructions and told him, "Teri vajah se one more hua hai shot (We are doing one more take because of you)."

He continued by saying that they started rolling again and his entire focus was on Kapil. Once again, the comedian ran in the opposite direction. He then lashed out at Kapil and said, "Maine camera chhoda aur main uss bade ke paas bhaaga. Aur jaise hi pakda, phaaad (makes a slapping gesture), ek kaan ke neeche diye aur maine bola isko bahar nikaalo. (I put the camera down and ran towards him. The moment I caught him, I slapped him. Throw him out off the set.)”

