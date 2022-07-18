UNBELIEVABLE! Harshvardhan aka Vinay Jain takes a break from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; here's what he is up to

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

The show has been high on drama for a long time now and is focusing on the aftermath of the fire that broke out at the Birla Hospital. We will see that Akshara will be pushed to pursue Singing professionally and will participate in India’s Magical Voice Talent Hunt and will also share this decision with Abhimanyu.

Seeing that Akshara wants to audition, he will support her and plan a celebration for her along with Manjiri. Soon, Akshara gets a surprise party for being selected in the next round and the family gathers for her. On the other hand, Aarohi will tell Swarna that she won’t entertain marriage proposals right now as she needs to focus on her career.

Well, amid all this drama fans realise that Harshvardhan is completely missing from the screens, since he left the Birla mansion, there are no whereabouts of him. He is enjoying himself in Dubai as he takes a month's break from the show and spends some family time. Check out the post:

We are missing Harshvardhan's rage on screen for sure.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.