UNBELIEVABLE! Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan's THROWBACK audition video will make you drool over his handsomeness

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan is currently seen playing the role of Aryan in Star Plus' show Imlie.

Imlie is one of the top-rated shows on the small screens which has been running successfully ever since the beginning.

The show also stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the lead role. She is portraying the role of Imlie in this drama series.

Fahmaan made an entry in the show a few months ago. Within no time, the actor was able to make a place in everyone's heart with his stellar performance.

The viewers are in love with Imlie and Aryan's on-screen jodi and fondly refer to them are Aryalie.

Fahmaan is definitely ruling the screens with his mature performance in the show.

Well, before Imlie, Fahmaan has been a part of several shows like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Kya Kasoor Hai Amala Ka?, Yeh Vaada Raha, Ishq Mein Marjawan season 1 and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan among others.

The actor has proved his mettle in acting with his stellar performances in all his previous shows.

And now, we have come across a video which seems to be an audition clip.

Fahmaan looks quite different as this video seems to be quite old.

The actor is quite confident as he delivers a beautiful scene with so much grace.

This video proves that Fahmaan was always going to be a rising star in the showbiz world.

Take a look:

Fahmaan is a complete package with a good personality and the way he carries himself is just amazing.

It is just delightful to see him on-screen.

The actor's career has seen a huge rise with his present stint in Imlie.

What is your take on Fahmaan's throwback audition video? Tell us in the comments.

