Unbelievable! Indore Residents take THIS drastic step after Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot goes viral

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot spread like wildfire on social media. Some people loved it, and since it’s India, some were outraged. In fact, people in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore have taken Ranveer’s nakedness in the photos- which has nothing to do with them- a little too personally. An NGO reportedly started a clothes donation drive for the actor.

In videos going viral on social media, people could be seen queuing up to drop clothes inside a box bearing Ranveer’s photos from the shoot, and also holding an offensive tagline reading “manasik kachra" (mental garbage).

Ranveer’s photoshoot also waded him into legal trouble. An application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer for “hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photographs on social media.

The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb. The complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh would be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt in the lead roles alongside veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan working in the prominent roles.

