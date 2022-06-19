Unbelievable! Karan Kundrra got Rs 4000 for his debut show, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra has come a long way in his TV career. From Kitani Mohabbat Hai to being the host of Dance Deewane Juniors, Karan Kundrra's popularity has only increased over the years. Post his stint in Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra has become the most loved and popular face of the TV industry.

His connection with Tejasswi Prakash too has got him a lot of attention. Now, in a latest interview, Karan reflected on his journey. He shared about how he started his career, went missing for a while and his comeback.

The handsome hunk started his career with Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He revealed that he got Rs 4000 for his debut show and from there, he went on to earn Rs 1.20 lakh for Ekta Kapoor's show Dil Hi Toh Hai.

The actor said, "After it (Kitani Mohabbat Hai) got humongous success everyone advised me to do a bigger show for Rs 25000, but I did Gumrah, a crime show, something that people do at 40. I quit Roadies at the peak too. Then I didn’t do TV for five years. I returned for Ekta (Kapoor) ma’am only (Dil Hi Toh Hai) and got paid Rs 1.20 lakh. The more madness I carry, the better for me."

He further stated that he does not have that much of a commitment to dedicate years to one show. He wants to travel and does not want to give up on other good opportunities that come his way because he has signed a daily soap.

Credit: BollywoodLife