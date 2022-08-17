Unbelievable! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Faisal Sheikh’s whopping fees to enter Bigg Boss 16 will leave your jaw dropped

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Faisal Shaikh was among the most popular influencers on TikTok and now enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 13:19
MUMBAI: There is a lot of anticipation about who will enter India's biggest show Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. If reports are to be believed, then Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Faisal Shaikh has signed the dotted lines to be a part of Salman Khan's show although there is no confirmation as yet. But what is more shocking is Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Sheikh’s fees to enter the house.

Reportedly, he is charging Rs 17 lakh per week for Bigg Boss 16 or maybe even more. Faisal Shaikh was among the most popular influencers on TikTok and now enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. He sure has come a long way in his career. He even recently met up with Aamir Khan during the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha.

While there is no confirmation over his Bigg Boss 16 entry, it is being rumoured that Faisal Shaikh is alleged the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. At least he is among the top five contestants of the show. Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia are said to be the other four. On the other hand, there are a few reports that suggest Rubina Dilaik is the winner.

Credit: BollywoodLife

