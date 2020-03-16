Unbelievable! Look who is the serial photobomber on the sets of Imlie

The entire star cast of Imlie is quite active on social media and keeps sharing fun pictures and videos with each other.

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts ever since its television debut. The crowd has been won over by the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. The relationship between Cheeni and Aryan has drawn a lot of interest.

Also read- Dhamaka! Fans annoyed with the makers of Imlie show, demand ‘Imlie Reboot With Sumaan’, see tweets

The main characters Aryan and Imlie are portrayed by Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Toqueer Khan, respectively, and they are very well-liked by the audience.

The cast is a joyful group that makes an effort to have a good time in between takes.

We all adore them, and they continue to share photos of their enjoyment.

Fahmaan is quite active on social media and he keeps sharing fun pictures and videos with the cast members.

He recently shared some pictures from the sets and they are quite funny.

Check out the pictures below:

Fahmaan Khan is seen in almost all the pictures but there is a twist to it. He is not willingly captured in those pictures. He has photo bombed them and he looks the most adorable while doing that.

Meanwhile on the show, while working together to save the students, Aryan and Imlie uncover Malini's earring and Imlie is determined to find Malini. In addition, as Malini returns, Cheeni notices her missing earring and queries Malini about it.

Also read- Imlie: WHOA! Imlie and Aryan join hands to bring back Bhaskar Times’ glory

What do you think of this cute photo bomber on the sets of Imlie? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for the latest news and gossip

