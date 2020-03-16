UNBELIEVABLE! Manini shows off her totally new avatar to Banni and Yuvan; check out

 After the dramatic wedding track of Banni and Yuvan, the viewers will see that a lot of drama will happen during Banni's muh dikhayi ceremony. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 11:55
MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small screens. 

 
While Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan, Ulka plays the character of Banni in the show. 
 
We all know that the show is all set to gear up for a new twist in the story. 
 
 Ulka and Pravisht are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers engaged both on and off-screen.

The duo constantly post amazing and fun BTS pics and videos.
 
And now, Ulka has shared a video where she is featuring Pravisht, Parvati Sehgal and Rajendra Chawla. 
 
The four of them are keeping up with the current trend of reels and have nailed it like complete pros. 
 
Take a look:

Take a look:

Manini might not be getting along well with Yuvan and Banni on-screen, but their camaraderie off-screen is just too beautiful.
 
Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.  
 
It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha. 
 
The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others. 
 
What are your views on Banni Chow Home Delivery's star cast and their beautiful off-screen bond? Tell us in the comments section.
 
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Latest Video