UNBELIEVABLE! Meet the DRAMA QUEENS on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 18:40
UNBELIEVABLE! Meet the DRAMA QUEENS on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most watched and popular shows on small screens. 

The show has been everyone's favourite ever since the beginning. 

Currently, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is witnessing a lot of drama amid Priya's birthday celebrations. 

The show also awaits the amazing track of Vikrant and Sara when they will take their wedding vows but the viewers can expect a lot of drama. 

Well, apart from all the on-screen drama, the viewers see how the star cast has so much fun off-screen. 

We all know that all the actors on the set are very active on social media. 

They keep posting interesting pictures and reels to entertain the viewers. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Iqra Shaikh to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

The show's latest addition Aarohi Kumawat aka Pihu is grabbing everyone's attention with her cuteness both on and off-screen. 

She is the reel queen on the set and is seen making funny and dancing Instagram reels with everyone. 

And now, we came across a reel of Aarohi and Aanchal Khurana where both are dancing their hearts out on a peppy Bollywood track. 

Aarohi and Aanchal are dancing to Parineeti Chopra's popular song Drama Queen from Hasee Toh Phasee. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@iaanchalkhurana)

Well, this surely proves that Aarohi and Aanchal are the true drama queens on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:Maddam Sir: WHAT! The writer makes a shocking prediction about Haseena Malik

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriy
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 18:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: High Drama! Amanpreet instigates everyone by his shameless behaviour
MUMBAI:Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
MESMERIZING! Akshara and Raavi's upcoming look for Ravivaar With Star Parivaar's Janmashtami Special will leave you SMITTEN IN LOVE
MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their...
Nima Denzongpa: Woah! Alok’s ugly side out
MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in...
Nima Denzongpa: Oops! Nima’s plan flops, Alok knows about the drama
MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in...
EXCLUSIVE! Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is all set to have JANMASHTAMI SPECIAL with Yeh Rishta, Anupamaa and Pandya Store family
MUMBAIRavivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their...
OMG! Harnaaz Sandhu lands in legal trouble; details inside
MUMBAI: It seems things are not fine between senior actress Upasana Singh and Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu!Harnaaz...
Recent Stories
OMG! Harnaaz Sandhu lands in legal trouble; details inside
OMG! Harnaaz Sandhu lands in legal trouble; details inside
Latest Video