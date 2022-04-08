UNBELIEVABLE! Meet the DRAMA QUEENS on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most watched and popular shows on small screens.

The show has been everyone's favourite ever since the beginning.

Currently, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is witnessing a lot of drama amid Priya's birthday celebrations.

The show also awaits the amazing track of Vikrant and Sara when they will take their wedding vows but the viewers can expect a lot of drama.

Well, apart from all the on-screen drama, the viewers see how the star cast has so much fun off-screen.

We all know that all the actors on the set are very active on social media.

They keep posting interesting pictures and reels to entertain the viewers.

The show's latest addition Aarohi Kumawat aka Pihu is grabbing everyone's attention with her cuteness both on and off-screen.

She is the reel queen on the set and is seen making funny and dancing Instagram reels with everyone.

And now, we came across a reel of Aarohi and Aanchal Khurana where both are dancing their hearts out on a peppy Bollywood track.

Aarohi and Aanchal are dancing to Parineeti Chopra's popular song Drama Queen from Hasee Toh Phasee.

Take a look:

Well, this surely proves that Aarohi and Aanchal are the true drama queens on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

