UNBELIEVABLE! Muskan Bamne's SHOCKING reaction on her own scene in Anupamaa will leave you in splits

 Pakhi also tells her that she has been an unsuccessful mom and that she will never ever forgive her and that she hates her to another level. She tells her that when she was married to Vanraj she never got any attention and then when she got married to Anuj doesn’t leave her only and behaved like a henpecked husband. Anupama is heartbroken as she doesn’t know what to say about Pakhi’s this behaviour.

Muskan Bamne

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

We recently saw how Pakhi will pour her heart out to Anupama where she will express her hatred and disappointment to her. She will tell her that she is a very selfish mom and she only thinks about herself and never about her kids. When she left the house and went did she think about her kids to how much they would miss her, she became a parent to a foster child without even thinking about how her kids would feel. Pakhi also tells her that she has been an unsuccessful mom and that she will never ever forgive her and that she hates her to another level. She tells her that when she was married to Vanraj she never got any attention and then when she got married to Anuj doesn’t leave her only and behaved like a henpecked husband. Anupama is heartbroken as she doesn’t know what to say about Pakhi’s this behaviour.

Well, Muskan aka Pakhi shared her actual reaction on her performance and you would be shocked to see how she reacted: 

 

In the upcoming episode, Bapuji will curse the Shah family where he will tell everyone that when someone hurts and insults a mother that person will not be happy in their life ever. He tells them that whatever they did with Anupama was wrong and that lifetime they are going to regret this and they will not live happily ever after, post what they did with Anupama. Bapuji breaks down as he wouldn’t be able to meet Anupama in the Shah house but he knows it’s for her betterment. It will be interesting to see how the Shah family survive without Anupama being around.

