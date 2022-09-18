Unbelievable! Parth Samthaan’s craze for shoes will leave your jaw dropped, take a look

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan, who was last seen in the television serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, gave a glimpse of his shoe collection that proves how much of a shoe addict he is.

Parth shared on his Instagram story which showcases different types and brands of shoes kept very neatly in a line. There were more than 20 pairs of shoes in the video. Some of them also were sneakers from popular brands.

Recently, Parth shared that the shooting for his upcoming show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan season 4 had been wrapped up and showed his excitement for co-star Niti Taylor as she is performing in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

He further added, “Please watch her performance. I will be there to support her. The show looks good, she looks good and she is dancing fantastic.” He also shared that he wished to visit JDJ10 sets to show his support for Niti.

On the work front, Parth was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he played Anurag Basu alongside Erica Fernandes (she played Prerna Sharma).

Credit: ETimes