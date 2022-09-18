Unbelievable! Parth Samthaan’s craze for shoes will leave your jaw dropped, take a look

Parth Samthaan shared on his Instagram story a small video which shows different types and brands of shoes kept very neatly in a line, some of which were sneakers from popular brands

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 10:30
Unbelievable! Parth Samthaan’s craze for shoes will leave your jaw dropped, take a look

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan, who was last seen in the television serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, gave a glimpse of his shoe collection that proves how much of a shoe addict he is.

Parth shared on his Instagram story which showcases different types and brands of shoes kept very neatly in a line. There were more than 20 pairs of shoes in the video. Some of them also were sneakers from popular brands.

Also Read: Amazing! Kaise Yeh Yaarian fame Parth Samthaan to join Niti Taylor in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 but with a TWIST

Recently, Parth shared that the shooting for his upcoming show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan season 4 had been wrapped up and showed his excitement for co-star Niti Taylor as she is performing in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

He further added, “Please watch her performance. I will be there to support her. The show looks good, she looks good and she is dancing fantastic.” He also shared that he wished to visit JDJ10 sets to show his support for Niti.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Niti Taylor reveals she and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan co-star Parth Samthaan are not GREAT FRIENDS, shares why she never wanted to marry an actor

On the work front, Parth was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he played Anurag Basu alongside Erica Fernandes (she played Prerna Sharma).

For more such latest and exciting updates from the telly world, keep reading tellychakkar.com

Credit: ETimes

Television Parth Samthaan Yeh Hai Yaariyaan Kasautii Zindagii Kay Niti Taylor Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Parth Samthaan Instagram Yeh Hai Aashiqui Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 10:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Gaurav Dubey is ready to make everyone laugh with his character
MUMBAI : Comedian Gaurav Dubey has been part of several comedy shows and now the actor is seen playing the character of...
Bhagya Lakshmi - Oh No! Rishi Rushes To Save Lakshmi; Malishka Comes In The Way
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi is coming up with interesting drama and twists.Currently, Malishka tries to stop Rishi...
Sunny Leone: It is difficult to be a working mother
MUMBAI :Sunny Leone, who is making headlines for her Tamil debut with 'Oh My Ghost', opens up about the challenges of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Huge Drama! Kunal sends goons to attack Akshara, Abhimanyu makes a heroic entry
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
I will cherish 'Brahmastra' for rest of my life: Mouni Roy
MUMBAI :The 'Naagin' fame actress Mouni Roy is currently seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy action-adventure film '...
Channa Mereya: Emotional! Aditya recollects old memories with Ginni while the latter fights for her life
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
RECENT STORIES
I will cherish 'Brahmastra' for rest of my life: Mouni Roy
I will cherish 'Brahmastra' for rest of my life: Mouni Roy