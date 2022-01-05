Unbelievable! Pawandeep Rajan to Sayli Kamble, salaries of these Super Singer 2 captains will leave your jaw dropped

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, and Mohd Danish are currently working as the captains in Super Singer season 2
MUMBAI: After winning several hearts as contestants on Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, and Mohd Danish have got an opportunity to work with the stalwarts of the industry in the panel of judges including Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya.

Also Read: Revealed! Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan opens up about his relationship with Arunita Kanjilal, scroll down to know more

They have joined as Captains on Superstar Singer 2 along with Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali who has reprised his role as the captain after season 1. Here's how much these Captains are drawing a salary per episode on Superstar Singer 2. Take a look.

Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble earns Rs 20-25k per episode on Superstar Singer 2.

Mohd Danish is elated to be part of the show and he earns Rs 30k per episode.

Indian Idol 12 finalist Arunita Kanjilal is also seen as a captain and she is receiving Rs 40k per episode on Superstar Singer 2.

Pawandeep Rajan, who was the winner of Indian Idol 12, is currently seen as the captain in the second season of Superstar Singer. He is getting Rs 45k approximately per episode.

Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali has reprised his role as the captain in the new season of Superstar Singer 2. He draws Rs 50k per episode.

Credit: BollywoodLife

