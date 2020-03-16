Unbelievable! Rakhi Sawant gets brutally trolled for causing huge traffic jam in Mumbai, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant never fails to make us laugh with her jokes. However, a video went viral in which Rakhi’s car can be seen causing a huge traffic jam on a busy road while she was posing for the cameras. As soon as this video went viral, netizens started slamming her.

One of the social media users wrote, “Road tera baap ka hai kya.” The second one said, “Chalan banwa diya tumne bhai, wait kro ab kl ka.” The third person requested Mumbai Police to look into the matter and take action against her. He said, “This is bad she cannot disturb traffic for common people, Mumbai police should take action on this.”

The fourth one said, “Ye ladayi karwayegii byi kisi dinn.” The fifth one commented, “Case kro iss nautanki aurat par.” The sixth one wrote, “Itni mar marege na traffic wale pura amitabh bacchan utar dege.”

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant has some different, funny, absurd views on Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot. Sawant was spotted with her boyfriend Adil Durrani on Friday afternoon, and she shared her view on Ranveer. Rakhi stated that 'monkeys stole Singh's clothes.'

Credit: DNA