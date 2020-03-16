Unbelievable! Rakhi Sawant survived on THIS supper for Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Main Hoon Na’

Unbelievable! Rakhi Sawant survived on THIS supper for Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Main Hoon Na’

MUMBAI: Apart from her works in the television industry, controversy queen Rakhi Sawant who never fails to speak what’s on her mind is also known for her role as ‘Mini’ in Farah Khan’s famous film Main Hoon Na.

The actress who recently is rising back to popularity through her stint in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss season 15, once opened up on her about all hardships she had to face in order to maintain her weight while shooting for the SRK starrer.

While speaking about her struggles during an interview, Rakhi Sawant once revealed that she used to survive a whole day only on a bowl of a dal just to maintain her slim weight, during the shooting of ‘Main Hoon Na’. The Bigg Boss contestant also claimed that she had wrapped a curtain around her belly and reached the audition venue of the film.

Speaking ahead on the same, Rakhi recalled she lost consciousness and fell after she received a call from Farah Khan’s office and it was her mother, who had to feed her another bowl of dal to get her back to her senses, for her to prepare for the auditions.

Earlier, we came across a video where Rakhi is seen removing the tattoo of her ex-husband Ritiesh’s name. She is seen saying, “Three years of marriage and finally Ritiesh is out of my life and body.”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 10:28

