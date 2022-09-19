UNBELIEVABLE! Rubina Dilaik's THROWBACK audition video will leave you stunned

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is just a few hours away from hitting the small screens and everyone's excitement level is at its peak. 

Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar are all set to judge this 10th season which is back after a gap of 5 years. 

The makers have roped in some of the most well-known celebrities from the Telly world who are going to show their dancing jalwa. 

Rubina Dilaik is one of them who is all set to be a part of the show. 

The actress is seen doing back-to-back reality shows post her big win in Bigg Boss 14.

Well, Rubina is indeed a reality show queen and we have seen that in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Bigg Boss 14.

Everyone is excited to see Rubina in Jhalak. 

Well, Rubina has been a part of this industry for several years and managed to create a name for herself. 

The actress has starred in various amazing TV shows and given memorable performances in each one of them. 

We came across Rubina's throwback audition video and are completely mesmerized by her talent. 

The actress oozes so much confidence in this video which proves that Rubina was always born to be a star. 

Take a look:

 

 

Rubina has definitely come a long way in her career and this video proves it. 

The beautiful diva's professional and personal life has been going great for a long time now. 

Fans would definitely love to see Rubina doing more and more projects. 

She has previously starred in shows like Chotti Bahu, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Chotti Bahu 2, Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Jeannie Aur Juju among others. 

She has also done movies like Ardh and a short film like Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

