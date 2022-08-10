UNBELIEVABLE! Before Shakti Arora, the makers had approached these top television actors to portray Arjun's character in Kundali Bhagya

While Shakti Arora is slaying in the role of Arjun, before him, the makers had approached many actors from the TV industry to play this character. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 16:16
MUMBAI: Shakti Arora is one of the most popular actors on small screens. 

The handsome hunk is seen playing the role of Arjun in Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kundali Bhagya. 

It's just been a few months since Shakti entered the show after Dheeraj Dhoopar made an exit. 

Shakti is romancing Shraddha Arya in the drama series who plays the lead role of Preeta. 

ALSO READ: BIG TWIST! Pallavi to mend her ways after Ranbir gives her a REALITY CHECK in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya?

While Shakti is slaying in the role of Arjun, before him, the makers had approached many actors from the TV industry to play this character. 

So, let's take a look at which actors turned down Arjun's role which eventually went to Shakti:

1. Adhvik Mahajan 

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri actor Adhvik was also approached by the makers for this role but things did not work out. 

2. Mohit Sehgal 

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor Mohit was also offered this character but he rejected it. 

3. Ravi Dubey 

The handsome hunk who is a successful actor and a producer was also offered this character but he did not go ahead with it. Ravi has his kitty full by producing shows. 

Well, Shakti bagged this amazing opportunity and he is making the most of it.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Don't miss out on the fun moments with Zee Kutumb

Kumkum Bhagya Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Mugdha Chaphekar Pooja Banerjee Shabir Ahluwalia Sriti Jha Ekta Kapoor Shakti Arora
