Unbelievable! Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover charges a whopping amount of Rs. 4000 crores to leave Bharat Pe, deets inside

MUMBAI: Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover who is alleged to be involved in the fake invoices and recruitment inconsistencies of the company claimed a whopping amount of Rs. 4000 crores to leave the organization.

It is claimed that Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain, her brother, Shwetank Jain are also involved in the analysis shared in the report.

Reportedly, all the vendors in the alleged ‘fake invoices’ have a ‘Panipat connection’ as that’s the place where all of them are situated. This brings Grover’s wife into the picture as the report also states that she hails from Panipat.

The same report by Business Today also stated the cost of these fake invoices is Rs 10.97 crores, but the total expenditure displayed is Rs. 53.25 crores. It also noted that BharatPe hires employees paying recruitment fees to various consultants.

This also led to the reports surfacing BharatPe to terminate Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover’s services as the CEO. He went on record in an interview with Money Control demanding 4000 crores for his reported 9.5% stake (at $6 Billion valuations) and said, “What have I done to resign? This is like execution before trial. I am the MD (managing director). I run the company. If the board thinks I don’t need to be the MD and someone else should run the company, please put my Rs 4,000 crore on the table and take the key away from me,”

