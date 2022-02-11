Unbelievable! Shark Tank India’s Peyush Bansal had THESE pre-conceived notions about Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma’s comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show has seen people from all walks of life appear as guests. Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, who appeared as one of the ‘sharks’ or investors on Shark Tank India, also visited the Kapil Sharma Show with his fellow sharks. He admitted that he went to the sketch comedy show with pre-conceived notions about the comedian, but walked away with a different impression of him.

ALSO READ: WOW: Special episode of Shark Tank India hosted by Abish Mathew to be released today!

Peyush joined comedian Rohan Joshi for a live-stream on his YouTube channel. The chat also featured comedian Tanmay Bhat, and covered a range of topics including Peyush’s controversial comments against chartered accountants, his Lenskart story, and updates on the businesses that he’d invested on, particularly Jugaadu Kamlesh‘s invention.

When he was asked about his experience on The Kapil Sharma Show, Peyush said, “He’s hilarious. My jaws, they were hurting. It was so cold on set. And on top of that, Kapil kept making us laugh. Beyond a point, I couldn’t resist, I was tired. He made us laugh for three hours, three hours non-stop. And I wasn’t… Usually, I had started feeling Kapil Sharma is not that funny anymore, but it was hilarious.”

What’s your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Kapil Sharma made his standup comedy debut recently. It is titled I’m Not Done Yet, which premiered on Netflix last month.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: On The Kapil Sharma Show Rajkummar Rao gets candid about his new film ‘Badhaai Do’ and reveals how even after being a vegetarian he prepared for a muscular physique

CREDIT: INDIAN EXPRESS