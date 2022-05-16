Unbelievable! Take a sneak peek of the drastic transformation of your favourite star cast of Star Plus’ ‘Anupamaa’

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most watched and progressive TV shows in the country right now It stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Tasnim Sheikh, Arvind Vaidya, and Paras Kalnawat to name a few. Let's have a look at the transformation of the cast members over the years.

Rupali plays the titular role in the popular TV show. Nobody could have been able to pull off Anupamaa's role like Rupali. Rupali Ganguly has been in the industry for years. The actress was as pretty as ever. Check out the picture from her initial days here.

Sudhanshu Panday was always so handsome. Except he didn't really have an antagonist face. Also, he was also a singer. A handsome hunk who can woo girls with his voice is rare, don't you think? You may hate Vanraj but not Sudhanshu.

Anuj is so damn handsome and adorable in the show, isn't he? Well, he was a handsome fellow when starting out too. He did a lot of photoshoots and modelling assignments as well.

Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya was more on the cuter side than on the prettier side that she is now. She's still cute but gorgeousness has an upper hand right now. What do you have to say about Madalsa's throwback pic?

Baa aka Alpana Buch is seen in traditional sarees all the time. However, she is quite modern in real life. She is pretty and was pretty back when she was young too.

Tasnim Sheikh is a diva. It's not easy to be the bad guy but Tasnim has had a lot of experience having worked in the industry for so long. Current Tasnim is way hotter.

Paras Kalnawat is still very young. So, we dug up a childhood picture of Paras aka Samar. He was such a cutie, wasn't he?

Nidhi Shah always had gorgeous hair. Kinjal was super pretty when young too. Nidhi started out in the industry quite young. She has glammed up and how!

Ashish Mehrotra had long hair back then. He seems like a notorious guy you'd want to stay away from in the picture inset here, don't you? Ashish has played a baddie before but Paritosh suits him better.



Bapuji aka Arvind Vaidya has always been adorable as he is on-screen. He is still remembered for playing Madhusudhan Kaka in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai which also starred Rupali Ganguly as Monisha Sarabhai.

