Unbelievable! The cost of saree worn by Shehnaaz Gill on the Grand Finale of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will blow your mind

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13, paid a heartfelt tribute to late Sidharth Shukla on the sets of Bigg Boss 15.

Shehnaaz, who enjoys a significant fan following, made several hearts skip a beat with her stunning avatar at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15. The talented actress wore a gorgeous pink sequin saree, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. The designer saree is priced at Rs 2.45 lakh, a team representative confirmed. Fans couldn't help but gush over her beauty.

Shehnaaz kept her tresses open and paired them with a saree with diamond jewellery, looking beautiful as ever. The official Instagram handle of Manish Malhotra World shared three photos of the Punjabi actress wherein she can be seen oozing confidence while striking a pose for the camera.

Shehnaaz looked like a million bucks while donning the outfit. Instagram users flooded Manish Malhotra's post with their messages, expressing their fondness for Shehnaaz and her look. One user commented, "She killed it! Your best muse" while another wrote, "She is the next diva."

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen on the big screen in Honsla Rakh. The Punjabi romantic comedy-drama, which also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, performed well at the box office. Shehnaaz received praises from the critics and audience for her performance in the film.

