Unbelievable! The whopping amounts charged by your favourite TV celebs will leave your jaw-dropped

MUMBAI: TV shows gain a lot of popularity and they earn a lot of global recognition due to the storyline and plot. Here is a list of actresses who get paid a bomb for their TV shows.

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly who essays the role of Anupama in the popular TV show reportedly charges Rs. 3 lakh for an episode.

Also Read:

Revealed! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly gets nostalgic about her wedding that took place in just 15 minutes

Actress Pranali Rathod who essays the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reportedly charges Rs. 40,000 for an episode.

Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan reportedly charges Rs 10 to 12 lakh per month for her role.

Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash who plays the lead role in the popular show reportedly charges Rs. 2 lakh per episode.

Also Read:

BFF GOALS! Be it MaAn or GauRup, Rupali and Gaurav can never stop having their fun fights on the sets of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

Actress Shraddha Arya who plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya reportedly charges Rs. 1 lakh rupees for an episode.

Actress Sargun Luthra who is seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein show reportedly charges Rs. 50,000 rupees per episode.

Actress Ayesha Singh plays the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin reportedly charges Rs. 80,000 rupees for an episode.

Actress Ulka Gupta plays the lead role in Banni Chow Home Delivery reportedly charges Rs. 40,000-50,000 per episode.

Credit: BollywoodLife