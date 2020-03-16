Unbelievable! The whopping amounts charged by your favourite TV celebs will leave your jaw-dropped

From Imlie’s Sumbul Touqeer Khan to Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly, television’s favourite stars charge a bomb according to their popularity and recognition

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 23:04
Unbelievable! The whopping amounts charged by your favourite TV celebs will leave your jaw-dropped

MUMBAI: TV shows gain a lot of popularity and they earn a lot of global recognition due to the storyline and plot. Here is a list of actresses who get paid a bomb for their TV shows.

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly who essays the role of Anupama in the popular TV show reportedly charges Rs. 3 lakh for an episode.

Also Read:

Revealed! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly gets nostalgic about her wedding that took place in just 15 minutes

Actress Pranali Rathod who essays the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reportedly charges Rs. 40,000 for an episode.

Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan reportedly charges Rs 10 to 12 lakh per month for her role.

Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash who plays the lead role in the popular show reportedly charges Rs. 2 lakh per episode.

Also Read:

BFF GOALS! Be it MaAn or GauRup, Rupali and Gaurav can never stop having their fun fights on the sets of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

Actress Shraddha Arya who plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya reportedly charges Rs. 1 lakh rupees for an episode.

Actress Sargun Luthra who is seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein show reportedly charges Rs. 50,000 rupees per episode.

Actress Ayesha Singh plays the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin reportedly charges Rs. 80,000 rupees for an episode.

Actress Ulka Gupta plays the lead role in Banni Chow Home Delivery reportedly charges Rs. 40,000-50,000 per episode.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Sumbul Touqeer Khan Rupali Ganguly Pranali Rathod Tejasswi Prakash Shraddha Arya Sargun Kaur Luthra Ayesha Singh Ulka Gupta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 23:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Unbelievable! The whopping amounts charged by your favourite TV celebs will leave your jaw-dropped
MUMBAI: TV shows gain a lot of popularity and they earn a lot of global recognition due to the storyline and plot. Here...
Lesser-Known Facts! Imtiaz Ali wanted to cast THIS person for his superhit movie Rockstar
MUMBAI: Film director Imtiaz Ali was so impressed with the performance of ‘Superstar Singer 2’ contestant Chetanya Vash...
OMG! Is Sara Ali Khan responsible for Dhanush’s divorce with Rajnikanth’s daughter Aishwarya? See netizens’ reactions
MUMBAI: Bollywood threw a grand bash to welcome Anthony and Joe Russo last night and Sara Ali Khan was seen posing with...
Interesting! Take a sneak peek at the Bollywood celebs who shared their opinions on nudity and intimate scenes
MUMBAI: Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh raised many eyebrows as he recently posed naked for Paper Magazine. He shared the...
Alluring! Anushka Sen looks drop-dead gorgeous in an evening dress; check out here her breathtaking pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read:...
Whoa! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success, Kartik Aaryan to treat his fans by portraying THIS character in Kabir Khan’s next
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan who is currently basking in the success of Aness Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Shehzada actor...
Recent Stories
Lesser-Known Facts! Imtiaz Ali wanted to cast THIS person for his superhit movie Rockstar
Lesser-Known Facts! Imtiaz Ali wanted to cast THIS person for his superhit movie Rockstar
Latest Video