Unbelievable! Then and Now pictures of child actors of the 90s shows will leave you spellbound

MUMBAI: It has been decades since these actors played an important part in our childhood. These child actors won hearts with their acting chops, confidence, and innocence. Seeing them, we would often wish we had a friend like them during our growing years. Here’s getting nostalgic seeing these then and now pics of some of your favourite child actors from the 90’s shows.

The young boy Jai Malhotra aka Harsh Lunia from one of the coolest shows of the 90s, Just Mohabbat, is a grown-up man now. The talented kid has grown up to be a handsome boy and has a horse farm. His bio reads: "Serving the Horse is my Religion." After Just Mohabbat, Harsh Lunia was seen in a few other television shows and movies. Harsh was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Kabootar.

Aditya played Harsh aka Jai’s imaginary friend in the show Just Mohabbat. This cute child actor is now a married man. Aditya has been a part of several shows and was seen last year as Sayantani Ghosh aka Daljeet’s stepson in Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

Toofan of popular sitcom Family No. 1, is now seen in the role of Aditya Sekhawat in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Ajay sports some dapper looks in the show. The then-child actor took quite a long break from TV and made a comeback in a fitter look with BALH2.

He played the role of W. S. Swaminathan "Swami" in Malgudi Days. This series is based on collections of short stories written by R. K Narayan in his books. He started acting at the age of three, but he got recognition playing the role of Swami in Malgudi Days. He also won six international, one national, and a state award for his role. He has been a part of several regional language films.

This child actress played Vishal's sister Abha in the show. Karishma Acharya is now a successful costume designer and fashion stylist based out of Mumbai. She found her calling in fashion designing instead of acting.

Remember the small naughty kid from one of the most celebrated shows, Dekh Bhai Dekh? Sunny Singh played Sameer (Shekhar Suman) and Sunita's (Bhavna Balsawar) son in the show. The little toddler has grown up into a handsome hunk. Sunny, in fact, had debuted in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor's film Paathshaala.

Swapnil Joshi made his TV debut as a child actor in Uttar Ramayan. He played the role of Kush. He has done some of the most successful series in television, Hindi, and Marathi theatre and cinema. He is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Credit: ETimes