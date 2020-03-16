Unbelievable! THESE television celebs chose to step into showbiz despite having excellent academic qualification

From Rupali Ganguly to Ravi Dubey, television celebs who have chose showbiz as their career despite having qualifications in different fields
television

MUMBAI: Television is assumed to be full of pretty and handsome faces, but the celebs are blessed with special talents and knowledge. Rupali Ganguly, Mohsin Khan, Tejasswi Prakash and more TV celebs have excellent educational qualifications, still they decided to step into the world of showbiz.

Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai and Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly is a graduate in hotel management.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan is armed with degrees in both engineering and hotel management.

Tejasswi Prakash, who gained popularity with TV shows like Swaragini and Pehredaar Piya Ki, is an engineer with a degree in electronics and telecommunication.

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel aka Raman Bhalla is a postgraduate from The London School of Arts.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se's Ram Kapoor holds a master's degree in acting from Los Angeles.

Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant fame Ridhima Pandit has completed her post-graduation in event management.

Samir Soni, famous for his work in the soap opera, Parichay, did his MBA before switching over to modelling, and subsequently, acting.

Ye Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi aka Dr. Ishita has done a mountaineering (mountaineering) course from Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Diya Aur Baati Hum and Kawach fame Deepika Singh holds an MBA from Punjab Technical University.

TV's chocolate boy Karan V Grover, better known as Shantanu Kant of Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Dr. Rohit Sippy of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a chemical engineer.

Popular face Sharad Kelkar, who’s as well known for his TV roles as he is for his work in films, holds an MBA degree in marketing.

Devoleena Bhattachajree, best known for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has done a course in jewellery designing from NIFT Delhi.

Jamai Raja Ravi Dubey has an engineering degree in electronics and communication along with a diploma in journalism to boot.

One of India’s most revered actors in both film and television, Ronit Roy aka Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Mr. Bajaj, has studied hotel management.

Aashram and Dahleez fame Tridha Choudhary first completed her graduation in microbiology before entering showbiz.

Dil Mil Gaye's Karan Singh Grover has studied Hotel Management.

Naagin 3 and Qubool Hai hottie Surbhi Jyoti has a masters in English literature.

Popular for her roles as the eponymous Jodha Bai and Goddess Vaishno Devi in Jodha Akbar and Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki; Paridhi Sharma secured her MBA degree before moving to acting.

