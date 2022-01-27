Unbelievable! THIS was the real-life chemistry between Anurag Basu and Prerna of ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s 2001 drama show ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ was one of the most loved serials of its time. It starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan as star-crossed lovers Prerna and Anurag as well as a couple of villains like Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika, Ronit Roy as Rishabh Bajaj.

While Shweta and Cezzane’s chemistry as Prerna and Anurag was much-loved, the actor didn’t share a good, cordial relationship in real life. In fact, a few years down the line Khan quit the show and was replaced by Hiten Tejwani. In this past conversation, the ‘Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat’ actor spoke about their equation while filming the show and what he thinks of her.

In a past interview with India Forums, Cezanne Khan called his ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ co-star his ‘first and last mistake.’ The ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actor had shared, “I would say Shweta Tiwari was my first and last mistake. I won’t say more. As of now, I have nothing to do with her.” He continued, “She is nobody to me and I would never ever look towards anyone like her. I think I would never get close to anyone in the future who comes close to Shweta in any way.”

Further, in the same conversation, Cezanne Khan was asked how he and Shweta Tiwari would shoot their parts in Kasautii Zindagii Kay – given the bad blood between them. Referring to themselves as ‘robots’ while filming the Balaji show, the Seeta Aur Geeta (TV series) actor said, “Both of us are professionals. Kasautii is as close to me as it is to her. We do our scenes and move away as soon as the director says, ‘cut.’ Both of us have learnt to switch on and off, like robots.”

Credit: koimoi/India Forums



