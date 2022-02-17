UNBELIEVABLE! This is what happened when Shivangi Joshi SCARED co-star Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi became household names for their show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The duo played the lead characters of Kartik and Naira in the long-running show.

Shivangi and Mohsin were a part of the show for 5 years and bid adieu to it last year.

While the makers have roped in a fresh new cast to get the show going, the diehard fans of Kaira still dearly miss them.

Fans were thrilled when they got to know that Mohsin and Shivangi have once again teamed up for a romantic music video that is released today.

Well, Mohsin and Shivangi are always a delight whenever they come together on-screen.

And now, Mohsin has shared a fun BTS video where he is exercising with dumbells and Shivangi comes there and scares him.

Take a look:

The BTS looked quite fun but Mohsin's caption was quite relatable as this usually happens with anyone.

Mohsin got scared and he could have got hurt if the dumbell would have fallen from his hand.

It seems Shivangi's fun prank did not escalate and Mohsin was saved.

The duo never fails to impress their fans both on and off-screen and this video proves it.

Before pairing up for the music video Teri Ada, Mohsin and Shivangi starred together in the song Baarish which was a blockbuster hit.

What do you think about Mohsin and Shivangi's music video Teri Ada? Tell us in the comments.

