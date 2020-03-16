UNEXPECTED! This is how fans are reacting to Pranali Rathod's on-screen jodi with Mrunal Jain in YRKKH

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is working wonders on small screens for several years now.

It is one of the longest-running drama series in the history of television.

The makers have introduced several leaps in the show which also saw new members joining the star cast.

The recent new entry is of actor Mrunal Jain.

The actor is playing the role of Dr Kunal Khera who is here to treat Abhimanyu.

Mrunal has a pivotal role to play in the show and the viewers will get to see Mrunal and Pranali Rathod's significant scenes.

The Uttraran actor is winning praises for his performance in the show.

Well, Mrunal has now shared a heartwarming picture with Pranali.

The actor asked his fans to suggest a nice caption for their picture which he will then share on his Instagram story.

Take a look:

Fans have come up with some amazing responses which are too amazing to be missed.

Take a look:

Well, some fans are happy to see Akshara and Kunal together while some are not. It seems they only want to see Akshara and Abhimanyu together.

The show is all set to take a leap of one year and the storyline will completely take a big twist.

Akshara and Abhimanyu will be separated and Kunal will have a pivotal role to play in Akshara's life.

How excited are you for the leap? Tell us in the comments.

