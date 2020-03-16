Unimaginable! The fees charged by THESE television judges will leave your jaw dropped

MUMBAI: One of the most prominent aspects of reality TV shows is the panel of judges that we see onboard for the series. So, it does make us a little curious of how much the judges are earning with these projects of theirs.

Here is the list of the highest paid reality TV judges.

Celebrity choreographer Remo D'souza charged ₹2.5 lakhs while judging Dance India Dance.

Ranvijay Singha, one of the most loved aspects of Roadies Revolution, the VJ and actor charged a whopping ₹12 lakhs per episode.

Apparently, while judging the 12th season of Indian Idol, singer Neha Kakkar charged ₹5 lakhs per episode.

Last year Himesh Reshammiya charged ₹4 lakh for each episode for judging Indian Idol.

Rohit Shetty has been judging Fear Factor India for 5 years, and he is said to have charged ₹9 lakhs per episode for the show

DJ Nikhil Chinapa, as we all know, was one of the judges on Roadies Revolution. He charged ₹9 lakhs for each episode for the show.

Neha Dhupia has reportedly charged ₹8 lakhs per episode of Roadies Revolution.

Malaika Arora has had multiple TV projects under her belt, and she's appeared as a judge on most of them. Apparently, the celeb charged ₹1 crore per season for India's Got Talent.

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty who has also judged multiple reality TV shows has reportedly charged ₹14 crores for each season of Super Dancer.

Vishal Dadlani has charged ₹4.5 lakhs per episode of Indian Idol 12 show.

