Union Minister of State, Mansukh L. Mandaviya Visits The Sets Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Neela Film Production Pvt. Ltd’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) recently had Shri Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya ji - Union Minister of State for Shipping and Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers visit the sets. The Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat met with the entire cast and crew of the show and, applauded the team and the show for its unique ability to deliver the message of social unity through wit and humor. A believer in utmost simplicity himself, he commended the show’s conceiver Shri Asit Kumarr Modi for the simplicity with which the show conveys the message of unity in diversity while keeping audiences entertained.

Shri Mansukh L Mandaviya ji tweeted, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the finest family comic series which enlightens the family spirit with a sense of humor, portrays Indian culture and under the disguise of comedy takes up very important social issues. It was pleasure meeting the entire team!”

“Thank you for visiting our sets and for spending your valuable time with the team. We are touched with your humility, simplicity and discipline. We also feel inspired by your thoughts, patriotism and commitment towards serving the society and the nation,” says Mr Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator of the show and Managing Director of Neela Film Productions Private Limited.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been the recipient of much admiration and love even by the Hon’ Prime Minister – Shri Narendra Modi who has designated the show as one of India’s ambassadors of the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan back in 2014.