Unknown facts about Bollywood's most versatile actor Irrfan Khan

MUMBAI: With the ongoing COVID2019 pandemic, the entire world is living in fear and stress. However, what worse it can be to get heart-breaking news of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's death.

Just a few time back, the news about Irrfan passing away hit the social media and everyone in our country is left speechless. Irrfan was one such actor of Bollywood who needs no introduction as his work says it all.

The actor who was diagnosed with cancer a few years back had finally recovered giving a sigh of relief to his fans and family. However, Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital a few days back after he faced some serious health issues. But the actor finally lost his battle with his illness and left for the heavenly abode.

While Irrfan is no more with us, he will always be remembered by everyone. So, here are some really great facts of this amazing actor.

1. Not many are aware but Irrfan hails from a royal family. His father was the late Jagirdar Khan from village Khajuria near the Tonk district and his mom Begum Khan belonged to the Tonk Hakim family. Irrfan Khan’s father ran a tyre business.

2. Irrfan never wanted to become an actor. In fact, he wanted to make his career in cricket field but his parents were not keen about him taking up a career in that.

3. It was interesting to know how Irrfan already had some kind of Bollywood connection. He started working as an air conditioner repairman when he came to Mumbai. It is even said that one of the first houses he visited for repairing services was that of the legend Rajesh Khanna.

4. Irrfan was a man with a great sense of humour and his choices were completely unique from that of others. It is said that the additional ‘r’ in his name Irrfan is not because of numerology. He got his name changed in 2012 by adding an extra ‘r’ only because he liked the sound of it.

5. Irrfan was not just a great Bollywood star but he also managed to make his name in Hollywood. The actor turned down a huge opportunity of Hollywood film director Christopher Nolan in the movie ‘Interstellar’ as he was already busy with Lunch Box and D Day.

Well, Irrfan had uncountable qualities which made him a superstar in both Bollywood and Hollywood. He worked on his own terms and still made it big in his career.

Bollywood has lost one of the finest actors and a gem who will always be remembered for his amazing work and contribution to the Indian cinema.

May his soul rest in peace!

