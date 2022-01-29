News

UNMISSABLE! Anupamaa TRENDS on Twitter, fans have an EPIC reaction to Mukku talking about her likeness for Vanraj

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture
By Harmisha Chauha...
29 Jan 2022 10:17 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has constantly been in the top position. 

The show's TRP ratings haven't dropped for a very long time and remained constant for several months. 

The makers are trying their best to introduce some interesting twists and turns in the story to keep the viewers hooked to the screen. 

The recent track is focusing on Anupamaa offering a job to Kavya which has not gone well with Vanraj. 

Meanwhile, he is trying to manipulate Malvika and win her trust. 

Vanraj is up to doing something big and he is clearly using Malvika for that. 

Anupamaa knows it all and has warned Vanraj but he has paid no heed to her. 

An interesting set of drama is going to be witnessed in the show and several clips are surfacing on social media. 

Fans can't get enough of these twists and Anupamaa is currently trending on Twitter. 

The viewers have shared so many fun memes and some are drooling over Anupamaa and Anuj's cute romance. 

Take a look:

