UNMISSABLE! Anupamaa TRENDS on Twitter, fans have an EPIC reaction to Mukku talking about her likeness for Vanraj

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has constantly been in the top position.

The show's TRP ratings haven't dropped for a very long time and remained constant for several months.

The makers are trying their best to introduce some interesting twists and turns in the story to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

The recent track is focusing on Anupamaa offering a job to Kavya which has not gone well with Vanraj.

Meanwhile, he is trying to manipulate Malvika and win her trust.

Vanraj is up to doing something big and he is clearly using Malvika for that.

Anupamaa knows it all and has warned Vanraj but he has paid no heed to her.

An interesting set of drama is going to be witnessed in the show and several clips are surfacing on social media.

Fans can't get enough of these twists and Anupamaa is currently trending on Twitter.

The viewers have shared so many fun memes and some are drooling over Anupamaa and Anuj's cute romance.

Mukko ko Vanraj se pyaar ho gaya! That will be the disgusting thing till date! ( My own POV, no offense!)

If it's true and makers are heading with their couple story, then Mukku will be the dumbest ITV Character! I repeat, THE DUMBEST!#Anupamaa — Chashma Queen(@Chashmish_Charm) January 29, 2022

All in all, #MaAn scenes today (especially the one with rose) were real, honest & filled with pure love #AnujKapadia 's expressions spoke a thousand words! Needn't say more. #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/csRfKRnoJf — MK (@starshollowGG) January 29, 2022

Wah wah congratulations

One guy is waiting from past 26yrs plus addon this year also , to get married .. And on the other hand another guy or uncle or whatever is getting ready for the 3rd time . .Jackpot #Anupamaa #MaAn @TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna . — Dr.Goldie (@DrGoldie12) January 29, 2022

According to me going by the precap, this vanika track is gonna end soon. Bcoz now since Anuj knows it, ab sabke saamne aayega. Lets wait and watch then jumping to conclusion. Also MU was expected since #Anupamaa was hiding it, but what is to be seen is how do they resolve it. — Niyati (@NiyatiMandaliya) January 29, 2022

#Anupamaa

If vanika's story is the next track of the show then I only want mukku to flip at the end and just say this to vanraj pic.twitter.com/Ae01HVMvDq — Miz Jain (@Miz_jain) January 29, 2022

That crastard Vanraj sending wonkie voice notes to intimidate #Anupamaa while playing with the vulnerabilities of a soft-minded young girl: pic.twitter.com/pbqrar633r — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) January 29, 2022

