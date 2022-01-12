UNMISSABLE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in these pictures from his FTII days

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. Right from the time of its inception, the show has been entertaining the masses.

Actor Yogendra Vikram Singh who plays the role of Samrat in the show has surprised fans with his stellar performance. He has come so far with all his hard work and dedication to this profession. His family has been in Government or Teaching jobs and he is the only one to change the path and enter the entertainment industry. He was part of theatre in his college days and decided to level up his acting career. Yogendra started preparing to get admission in either the National School of Drama or the Film and Television Institute of India. “But instead of NSD I finally got through FTII Pune,” he said.

Check out the pictures from the good old days:

We are sure you are equally shocked and surprised looking at his FTII days. Moreover, he is always grateful to his sister and gives all the credit to her for helping and standing by his side.

In an interview, he disclosed that being a part of FTII, his life changed completely. The definition of acting taught him to look exactly like the character. And somehow that is helping him to pull off the character of Samrat more convincingly.

